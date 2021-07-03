NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.

After getting abused by Paul for the entire game, Beverley decided to take his frustrations out on the Suns guard. He shoved Paul to the ground and was ejected from the contest as a result.

But that’s not the only punishment coming his way. On Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced an additional punishment for Beverley’s actions.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported the NBA suspended Beverley for one game.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay for an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing Suns guard Chris Paul. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2021

Of course, that suspension will have to come when the 2021-21 season officially kicks off in a few months. Beverley and the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs after their Game 6 loss earlier this week.

Beverley eventually took to Twitter with a message for Paul after the game was over.

“@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you,” Beverley said on Twitter. “Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck.”

As for Paul, he’s in his first ever NBA Finals. Phoenix is awaiting the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.