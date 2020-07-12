NBA Coach Issues A Challenge To U.S. Senator Josh Hawley

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers responded to Josh Hawley on Saturday, issuing a challenge to the Missouri senator.

It was Hawley who penned a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league for kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support U.S. military and law enforcement.” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski responded to Hawley via email, writing “F–k you,” which has resulted in him being suspended by the Worldwide Leader.

Yesterday, Rivers addressed Hawley and blasted the senator for trying to say the league was unpatriotic or anti-police.

Rivers said there is “no league that does more for the military than the NBA” and then issued a challenge to Hawley.

“But how that about this Senator? I’ll make a challenge: We will do things for the troops as long as he acknowledges that Black Lives Matter. I think that would be really cool for him to do. You know, it’s funny, whenever we talk about justice, people try to change the message. Colin Kaepernick kneels; it had nothing to do with troops. It had to do with social injustice, and everyone tried to change the narrative. “How about staying on what we are talking about and dealing with that, instead of trying to trick us or change or trick your constituents? How about being real? I guarantee you, we’ve done more for the military than probably that senator. And I guarantee you this: We also are going to do things for Black Lives Matter. How about him? Maybe he should join into that.”

A passionate Doc Rivers challenged Sen. Josh Hawley to acknowledge Black Lives Matter. “Whenever we talk about justice, people try to change the message. Colin Kaepernick kneels; it had nothing to do with the troops. It had to do with social injustice.” Here’s his entire answer: pic.twitter.com/aerIrARwGy — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 11, 2020

The odds of Hawley actually accepting Doc Rivers’ challenge are slim to none, but good on the coach for sticking up for his constituents.

The NBA has made it clear they want players to be able to keep a focus on social justice during the league restart. The league is allowing players to wear approved messages on the backs of their jerseys and will paint “Black Lives Matter” on all three courts being used for games in Orlando.

