NBA Fans Have A New Nickname For Paul George

The 2020 NBA Playoffs have not been kind to Paul George thus far. Today was a particularly tough performance for the Los Angeles Clippers star.

George finished with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. Incredibly, only two of those points came after the first quarter.

In the past, George gave himself the nickname “Playoff P” as a way of showing he could perform in the clutch. He’s done the exact opposite of that so far this series, so NBA fans have taken to giving him a new moniker.

Enter “Pandemic P.”

Ok now I feel bad for Pandemic P .. you know how hard it is to blow a layup. Damn. Get the winning basket PAUL ! Lol — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) August 23, 2020

Danny Green: “I’m prolly the worst shooter currently in the bubble” Pandemic P: pic.twitter.com/Z7ScdZpkNu — 𝗕𝗥𝗬💫 💜💛 (@BryMontana) August 23, 2020

Kawhi watching Pandemic P stink up the joint for the 3rd straight game pic.twitter.com/GC5bjLQfDX — Bleacher Report WNBA (@BR___WNBA) August 23, 2020

‘PANDEMIC P’ IS A MAN AMONG BOYS OUT THERE 😳😳😳 2/11 FGs 💦💦💦 1/6 from 3 🔥🔥🔥 2 turnovers 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/10plWDyONU — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 23, 2020

Pandemic P one of the most disrespectful names I’ve seen — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) August 23, 2020

To be fair, George was critical of himself in the post-game media session. He acknowledged his horrific shooting woes, which are almost hard to fathom.

In the last three games, George is 10-for-47 from the field. Remember, this is a six-time All-Star and somebody who is supposed to be the Clippers’ No. 2 behind Kawhi Leonard.

Paul George says Luka Doncic has been playing "phenomenal" but that "if I shoot the ball better, this series would be a lot different." George finished 3-for-14 and 1-for-7 from 3 in Game 4. Over his last three games, George is now shooting 10-for-47, including 4-for-25 from 3. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) August 23, 2020

After Luka Doncic’s heroics today, the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are tied up at two games apiece. Game 5 is set for Tuesday.

It would behoove George to execute the return of “Playoff P” in that game.