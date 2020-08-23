The Spun

NBA Fans Have A New Nickname For Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 21, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2020 NBA Playoffs have not been kind to Paul George thus far. Today was a particularly tough performance for the Los Angeles Clippers star.

George finished with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. Incredibly, only two of those points came after the first quarter.

In the past, George gave himself the nickname “Playoff P” as a way of showing he could perform in the clutch. He’s done the exact opposite of that so far this series, so NBA fans have taken to giving him a new moniker.

Enter “Pandemic P.”

To be fair, George was critical of himself in the post-game media session. He acknowledged his horrific shooting woes, which are almost hard to fathom.

In the last three games, George is 10-for-47 from the field. Remember, this is a six-time All-Star and somebody who is supposed to be the Clippers’ No. 2 behind Kawhi Leonard.

After Luka Doncic’s heroics today, the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are tied up at two games apiece. Game 5 is set for Tuesday.

It would behoove George to execute the return of “Playoff P” in that game.


