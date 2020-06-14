NBA Fans React To Patrick Beverley’s Tweet About LeBron

The NBA appears headed toward finishing out its 2019-20 season inside the Orlando “bubble.” Not every player in the league is on the same page with resuming games though.

Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard are the two most high-profile names who have expressed concern. Both are worried about basketball being a distraction from more important issues, namely the ongoing protests and conversation about systemic racism and police brutality.

Other players have reportedly expressed concern over the safety of picking things back up while COVID-19 is still an issue. However, this afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made it clear that the thinks the show will go on. The basis for Beverley’s assertion is that LeBron James, the top player and voice of the league, reportedly believes it is possible to resume playing while also amplifying the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Hoopers say what y’all want. If (LeBron) said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS,” Beverley wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Beverley is a polarizing player, and not surprisingly, this tweet has been polarizing. It has elicited a number of different reactions.

Some think Beverley is supporting LeBron, while others think he’s offering him a back-handed compliment of sorts. There are some people who think it’s good for the players to get back on the court, while others feel it will take away from the push for social change.

Below is just a snippet of the responses Beverley generated.

What exactly was the underlying meaning of Beverley’s tweet? We can’t be certain, but his assessment that LeBron being okay with playing means the league will likely return is an accurate one.

When all is said and done, we expect the NBA to pick up where it left off in March next month.