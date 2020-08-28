NBA Insider Has Injury Update For Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis

On Friday afternoon, Dallas Mavericks fans received some tough news about one of the team’s start players.

Dallas ruled big man Kristaps Porzingis out of Game 5 earlier this week with a knee injury. Unfortunately a few days off wasn’t enough to get him back in game shape. The team announced he won’t play for the rest of the team’s series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to a statement from the team, Porzingis will miss the rest of the series. After suffering the injury in Game 1 of the series, he tried to battle it out for a few games.

“The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Kristaps Porzingis has been receiving treatment for a lateral meniscus tear of his right knee and further treatment options are being explored at this time. Porzingis suffered the injury in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Playoffs,” the statement read.

“Porzingis has not been medically cleared to play for the remainder of the Mavericks’ first-round series and will not be available.”

Luka Doncic dropped 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in 46 minutes to take down the Clippers in Game 4. Without Porzingis in Game 5, the Clippers walked all over the Mavericks.

Dallas will need a superhuman effort from Doncic to stay alive in this playoff series.

Game 6 tips off on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.