NBA Insider Names “Most Likely” Option For Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Los Angeles Clippers appears uncertain following the torn ACL he suffered in the NBA playoffs. He has plenty of options this summer, but one NBA insider believes there’s a “most likely” one.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the “most like scenario” for Kawhi is to opt out of his current contract with the Clippers. From there, Kawhi will either return to the Clippers or sign with another team.

However, Stein noted that teams may express more interest in recruiting Kawhi than they were previously. He said that the idea that Kawhi is simply “unattainable” may be waning.

“The most likely scenario, league sources say, remains Leonard opting out to re-sign with the Clippers — or, in Steve Ballmer’s worst nightmare, to shock the league by signing elsewhere,” Stein wrote. “Leonard’s well-known affinity for Southern California has led various rival front offices to presume that he would have no interest in switching teams for the third time, but the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”

Why teams still expect Kawhi Leonard to opt for free agency this summer and more of the Jrue Holiday vs. Chris Paul backstory entering the biggest game of the season so far … all here in my Substack latest freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide: https://t.co/fDMgpaeo3Y https://t.co/29LAMrWKtr — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 16, 2021

In two seasons with the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists per game. He’s led the Clippers to the playoffs twice, including their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance this year.

But the Clippers haven’t been able to get over the hump in the West. Even after giving Kawhi almost everything he wanted upon joining the team, they haven’t reached the NBA Finals.

There will be plenty of teams ready and willing to move heaven and earth to add Kawhi and complete their team. It will all come down to which team Kawhi wants to work with.

Has Kawhi Leonard played his last game for the Clippers?