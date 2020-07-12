NBA Player’s Tweet About Adrian Wojnarowski Is Going Viral

ESPN has reportedly decided to suspend Adrian Wojnarowski following his email to a United States senator.

“Adrian Wojnarowski has been suspended by ESPN for sending ‘f–k you’ in response to an email from Missouri senator Josh Hawley about the NBA and China, sources tell Outkick,” Ryan Glasspiegel reported on Saturday night.

Wojnarowski’s suspension, which is reportedly without pay, has been confirmed by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

NEWS: Woj has been suspended without by ESPN, The Post has learned.

Wojnarowski sent the “f–k you” email in response to the Missouri senator’s letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The letter criticized the NBA for its relationship with China. The NBA had a strong relationship with China that was harmed by a “Free Hong Kong” tweet from Rockets GM Daryl Morey.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal,” ESPN said in a statement.

NBA players have taken to Twitter to react to the suspension news. A couple of different tweets have gone viral.

Wojnarowski previously apologized for his email, but he has not yet addressed his suspension.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski said in a statement on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”