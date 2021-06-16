NBA World Reacts To Latest Kawhi Leonard News

We’ve had concerning health updates for two NBA superstars this Wednesday morning, including Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard has been declared out for tonight’s Game 5 against the Utah Jazz due to a right knee injury. The two-time NBA champion reportedly suffered the injury late in LA’s Game 4 win on Monday night.

Not having Leonard leaves the Clippers at a massive disadvantage tonight, and there’s a chance the 29-year-old won’t be back for Game 6 on Friday. It all depends on how his injury heals.

Much of the reaction to the Leonard news has been people lamenting how unfortunate it is not just for the Clippers, but for the league in general.

This morning, it was also reported that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 protocols and is out indefinitely, so the NBA has taken multiple hits and it’s not even 10 a.m. ET.

Injuries and Covid have determined this season. The same for the playoffs, too — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 16, 2021

It's like an NFL season is breaking out in the NBA playoffs. https://t.co/6TP0ilKZtj — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 16, 2021

Beginning to think the NBA's three-week offseason was a bad idea. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 16, 2021

Oh my goodness this year is so crazy. https://t.co/bGAxyTCwRL — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) June 16, 2021

It is way too early in the morning for this much crappy NBA news https://t.co/JT1kjaOeZU — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 16, 2021

Can we unplug this morning in NBA news and plug it back in again? — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) June 16, 2021

WHAT IS GOING ON? https://t.co/2WCtmpghyW — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) June 16, 2021

The NBA playoffs: everyone has to lose one star player, minimum https://t.co/y4EmqiYc8P — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 16, 2021

Here’s hoping Leonard’s absence lasts only one game. It would be brutal if he can’t return to the court in this series and the Clippers are eliminated without him.

Game 5 of Clippers-Jazz will get underway, sans Kawhi, at 10 p.m. ET tonight on ABC and TNT.