NBA World Reacts To Latest Kawhi Leonard News

Kawhi Leonard dribbling for the Clippers.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We’ve had concerning health updates for two NBA superstars this Wednesday morning, including Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard has been declared out for tonight’s Game 5 against the Utah Jazz due to a right knee injury. The two-time NBA champion reportedly suffered the injury late in LA’s Game 4 win on Monday night.

Not having Leonard leaves the Clippers at a massive disadvantage tonight, and there’s a chance the 29-year-old won’t be back for Game 6 on Friday. It all depends on how his injury heals.

Much of the reaction to the Leonard news has been people lamenting how unfortunate it is not just for the Clippers, but for the league in general.

This morning, it was also reported that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 protocols and is out indefinitely, so the NBA has taken multiple hits and it’s not even 10 a.m. ET.

Here’s hoping Leonard’s absence lasts only one game. It would be brutal if he can’t return to the court in this series and the Clippers are eliminated without him.

Game 5 of Clippers-Jazz will get underway, sans Kawhi, at 10 p.m. ET tonight on ABC and TNT.


