NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Impressive Showing

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 21, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s time to give credit where credit is due. Paul George was sensational in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ Game 5 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

We don’t hear much about PG when he plays like the superstar we have come to expect over the years. On the flipside, when George plays poorly he goes on to earn nicknames like “Pandemic P.” He was anything but during Game 5 Monday night.

Facing elimination on Phoenix’s home court, George poured in 41 points, grabbed 13 boards and dished out six assists to keep the Clippers’ season alive. It was a memorable performance from a star who’s reputation has taken a hit over the past two years.

In Los Angeles, George has often been coined the “Robin” to Kawhi Leonard’s “Batman.” But perhaps we’ve been wrong all along. George is playing like the Clippers’ true “Batman” in the midst of Leonard’s injury absence.

NBA fans spent Monday night praising Paul George via Twitter for his remarkable performance Monday night.

Take a look.

Paul George can’t slow down now, though. The Clippers don’t have room for error at any point in the rest of the Western Conference Finals.

The series now heads back to Los Angeles for Game 6. The Clippers must defend their home court to try and send the WCF to Game 7 in Phoenix.

If George continues to play at such a high level, the Clippers are more than capable of completing the 3-1 series comeback.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.