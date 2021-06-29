NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Impressive Showing

It’s time to give credit where credit is due. Paul George was sensational in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ Game 5 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

We don’t hear much about PG when he plays like the superstar we have come to expect over the years. On the flipside, when George plays poorly he goes on to earn nicknames like “Pandemic P.” He was anything but during Game 5 Monday night.

Facing elimination on Phoenix’s home court, George poured in 41 points, grabbed 13 boards and dished out six assists to keep the Clippers’ season alive. It was a memorable performance from a star who’s reputation has taken a hit over the past two years.

In Los Angeles, George has often been coined the “Robin” to Kawhi Leonard’s “Batman.” But perhaps we’ve been wrong all along. George is playing like the Clippers’ true “Batman” in the midst of Leonard’s injury absence.

Elite company for Paul George. He deserves his flowers for this playoff run so far 💐 pic.twitter.com/xhr2gWSjlH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2021

NBA fans spent Monday night praising Paul George via Twitter for his remarkable performance Monday night.

Take a look.

Paul George now up to 735 minutes played in the playoffs. Next highest is Trae Young at 568. — Justin Phan (@jphanned) June 29, 2021

Players in NBA history with 40/13/6 on 75% shooting in a playoff game: 1. Paul George tonight That’s it. That’s the list. You just witnessed history. pic.twitter.com/NDjKFYFMww — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 29, 2021

Paul George was absolutely brilliant. One down and 2 to go for Clippers v Suns. LAC sure looked like the better team tonight. — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) June 29, 2021

Paul George can’t slow down now, though. The Clippers don’t have room for error at any point in the rest of the Western Conference Finals.

The series now heads back to Los Angeles for Game 6. The Clippers must defend their home court to try and send the WCF to Game 7 in Phoenix.

If George continues to play at such a high level, the Clippers are more than capable of completing the 3-1 series comeback.