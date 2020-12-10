The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Paul George Contract News

Weeks ago, there were rumors the Clippers were doing everything the could to part ways with Paul George. Those same rumors couldn’t have been more false.

“Playoff P” flopped when it mattered most during the Clippers’ postseason. Kawhi Leonard and company led the Nuggest three games to one in the Western Conference semi-finals, but the Clippers couldn’t help but look ahead to the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. It wound up costing them as Denver completed a miraculous series comeback to stun the Clippers.

The 2020 postseason proved one thing: the Kawhi-George experiment was a dud. But the Clippers are clearly optimistic it can work out, evident by the latest contract news.

George has signed a five-year extension with the Clippers that will guarantee him $226 million. This Clippers’ decision is shocking, to say the least.

Considering where things were regarding the Clippers and Paul George just a few weeks ago, it’s surprising the front-office already made a major decision on his future with the organization.

To put it lightly, George just wasn’t a good player for the Clippers when it mattered most. This upcoming season figured to be a prove-it year, allowing the Clippers more time to make a concrete decision.

It’s safe to say Thursday’s news regarding George and his contract is a major surprise to NBA fans everywhere.

Who knows? Maybe Paul George can turn things around this upcoming season.

Until then, Clippers fans aren’t going to be happy.


