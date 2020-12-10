NBA World Reacts To The Paul George Contract News

Weeks ago, there were rumors the Clippers were doing everything the could to part ways with Paul George. Those same rumors couldn’t have been more false.

“Playoff P” flopped when it mattered most during the Clippers’ postseason. Kawhi Leonard and company led the Nuggest three games to one in the Western Conference semi-finals, but the Clippers couldn’t help but look ahead to the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. It wound up costing them as Denver completed a miraculous series comeback to stun the Clippers.

The 2020 postseason proved one thing: the Kawhi-George experiment was a dud. But the Clippers are clearly optimistic it can work out, evident by the latest contract news.

George has signed a five-year extension with the Clippers that will guarantee him $226 million. This Clippers’ decision is shocking, to say the least.

Paul George has signed a max contract extension with the Clippers, per @wojespn It will guarantee him as much as $226M over the next five years pic.twitter.com/YSuqBwjXH4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2020

Considering where things were regarding the Clippers and Paul George just a few weeks ago, it’s surprising the front-office already made a major decision on his future with the organization.

To put it lightly, George just wasn’t a good player for the Clippers when it mattered most. This upcoming season figured to be a prove-it year, allowing the Clippers more time to make a concrete decision.

It’s safe to say Thursday’s news regarding George and his contract is a major surprise to NBA fans everywhere.

Lakers paying Anthony Davis for the next 5 seasons: $190 million Clippers paying Paul George for the next 5 seasons: $226 million pic.twitter.com/EsH5fdlv4T — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) December 10, 2020

“Pandemic P” is trending as COVID-19 news immediately following the Paul George extension. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AfqgqJ6CZg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

Paul George could be 35-years-old and pulling in $47.8M from the Clippers. Oh my. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 10, 2020

paul george getting an extension for shooting a 3 off the side of the backboard and lying constantly in interviews is an inspirational story for people who fail upwards — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) December 10, 2020

Who knows? Maybe Paul George can turn things around this upcoming season.

Until then, Clippers fans aren’t going to be happy.