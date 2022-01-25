NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Paul George News

Clippers star Paul George was on pace to have another All-Star season. Unfortunately, he suffered a UCL injury in his right elbow that has kept him off the hardwood for a while.

On the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst had an update on George’s injury. It turns out George may miss the rest of the 2021-22 season.

“It’s almost like I’m waiting for bad news on Paul George because they just, you know—it sounds like surgery is a real option there, and if he has that, he’s done for the year,” Windhorst said, via Bleacher Report.

This would obviously be a crushing blow to the Clippers. With Kawhi Leonard still rehabbing from a torn ACL, the Clippers need George healthy. It doesn’t sound like that’ll happen anytime soon, though.

Once this report from Windhorst went public, NBA fans shared their thoughts on this news.

“This team is such a disaster,” one fan said.

“Clippers are done,” another fan tweeted.

Fans pointed out that Oklahoma City owns Los Angeles’ first-round pick this season.

Before he went down with this injury, George was averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The Clippers, meanwhile, own the ninth-best record in the Western Conference. It’ll be tough staying in the playoff picture without George.

Hopefully, George makes a fully recovery from this UCL injury.