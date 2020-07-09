Patrick Beverley Gives Fans Inside Look At The NBA Bubble

In exactly three weeks from today, the NBA will officially resume the 2019-20 season. The league has set up a “bubble” in Orlando to limit players’ exposure to COVID-19, which basically put sports on hold around the world back in March.

Teams have made their way down to Orlando to officially enter the “bubble.” On Wednesday, Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier shared a video of his hotel room.

The latest player to give fans an inside look at his hotel room on social media is Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. His setup for the remainder of the season is pretty neat.

Beverley has a nice view outside of his hotel as well as space for his PlayStation. Obviously it’s going to take time for players to adjust to the “bubble,” but they seem to be in good hands.

Check out Beverley’s setup:

Patrick Beverley checking in from the bubble. pic.twitter.com/oYZZZp3SCF — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 9, 2020

Beverley is seeking his first NBA title this season. He’s become an instrumental piece to the Clippers in large part because of his contributions on the defensive side of the floor.

The Clippers have the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals – the Bucks and Lakers are the only two teams with better odds.

Los Angeles was starting to find its identity before the league shut down its operations in March. We’ll see if Doc Rivers’ squad can regain its form in time for the playoffs.