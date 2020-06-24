Patrick Beverley Has A Blunt Message For Lakers Forward

There hasn’t been an NBA regular season game in over three months, but the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers still might have a budding rivalry.

When the season stopped, the teams had the two best records in the Western Conference. The popular opinion was that they seemed destined to meet in the conference finals.

If they do face off in the playoffs this fall, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will definitely bring his brand of smack talk. He’s already doing it on Twitter.

Earlier today, Lakers veteran forward Jared Dudley expressed concern about the possibility of players getting hurt as they try to come back from a long layoff.

“Not enough talk about soft tissue injuries with basically 2 weeks of full court 5-5 to prepare of 3 month potential season,” Dudley tweeted. Beverley wasn’t trying to hear this.

“Again basketball is a year-round sport. We don’t wanna hear that sh*t. Check 🏀,” he wrote in response.

Again basketball is a year-round sport. We don’t wanna hear that sh*t. Check 🏀 https://t.co/USldo3JXa4 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 24, 2020

Shots fired. Beverley makes a living trying to get under his opponents’ skin and is known for his hard-nosed style of play. All of that comes through in this tweet.

We can’t wait to see these two teams meet again on the actual court.