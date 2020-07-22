Patrick Beverley Posts Short Message After Leaving NBA Bubble

On Tuesday night, a report revealed Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had to leave the NBA bubble in Orlando.

According to a report from ESPN, he left Orlando on Tuesday night to tend to an “emergency personal matter.” The report also noted the star guard plans to return to the team “in the future.”

He’s the second Clippers player to leave the team since NBA players arrived in Orland earlier this month. Big man Montrezl Harrell, who had an excused absence for a family emergency,” left as well.

Following the report, Beverley took to social media with a very short message. The star point guard posted a sad-face emoji on Twitter late Wednesday morning.

😢 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 22, 2020

Obviously it’s impossible to discern what he’s talking about. However, posting that after having to leave Orlando for an “emergency personal matter” obviously shows something is wrong.

Beverley has started in all 48 games that he has played in this season. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He’s one of the unquestioned leaders of the team thanks to his dominance on the defensive side of the ball.

The Clippers’ first scrimmage of the NBA’s restart is scheduled for today. Their first game of the restart comes just a few days later in a huge matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

That game is scheduled for July 30 and could be a Western Conference Finals preview.