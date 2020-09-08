Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Nikola Jokic After Game 3

It’s tough to find a bigger trash talker in the NBA than Patrick Beverley. Following last night’s game between the Clippers and Nuggets, the fiery guard once again proved why he has that reputation.

During the opening round of the playoffs, Beverley and other members of the Clippers took a few shots at Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. This time around, the main target for Los Angeles is Denver superstar Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was dominant in Game 3, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. His skillset on the hardwood doesn’t seem to impress Beverley though. In fact, the defensive-minded guard believes Jokic should be known more for his flopping, not his playmaking ability.

“He presents the same thing Luka Doncic presents: a lot of flailing,” Beverley said about Jokic after the game. “He puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.”

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley on Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic after Game 3 win: “He presents the same thing Luka Doncic presents: a lot of flailing. He puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.” pic.twitter.com/KB7Hs8dTsr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 8, 2020

Flopping has become a part of the NBA, but Jokic doesn’t really flail as much as Beverley thinks. He’s so tough to stop in the paint that teams need to foul him just to contain him.

The Nuggets would be wise to ignore these comments from Beverley. It’s apparent that his goal is to get under his opponent’s skin.

Beverley has already been ejected once this series. At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happens again in the near future.