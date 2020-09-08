The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Nikola Jokic After Game 3

Kevin Durant argues with Patrick Beverley in playoffs.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors has words with Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. Both players were ejected after the play. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s tough to find a bigger trash talker in the NBA than Patrick Beverley. Following last night’s game between the Clippers and Nuggets, the fiery guard once again proved why he has that reputation.

During the opening round of the playoffs, Beverley and other members of the Clippers took a few shots at Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. This time around, the main target for Los Angeles is Denver superstar Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was dominant in Game 3, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. His skillset on the hardwood doesn’t seem to impress Beverley though. In fact, the defensive-minded guard believes Jokic should be known more for his flopping, not his playmaking ability.

“He presents the same thing Luka Doncic presents: a lot of flailing,” Beverley said about Jokic after the game. “He puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.”

Flopping has become a part of the NBA, but Jokic doesn’t really flail as much as Beverley thinks. He’s so tough to stop in the paint that teams need to foul him just to contain him.

The Nuggets would be wise to ignore these comments from Beverley. It’s apparent that his goal is to get under his opponent’s skin.

Beverley has already been ejected once this series. At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happens again in the near future.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.