Paul George Has NSFW Message For Rest Of The NBA

Paul George re-upped with the Los Angeles Clippers today, signing a five-year max contract that will keep him in LA well into his mid-30s. And he has a message for the rest of the Association.

Appearing on the All The Smoke Podcast, George declared that he is “locked in” on winning this season and beyond. He then channeled the late-great Kobe Bryant, revealing that he’s been listening to the Lakers legend’s famous words to inspire him.

“I’m as locked in as you can be,” George said. “I listen to Kobe on a daily basis… I’m on motherf***ers asses.”

That’s some inspiring stuff right there. But George won’t be able to convince anyone until he proves it on the court.

Paul George says listening to Kobe has helped him get locked in for this season 🔒🐍 @Yg_Trece (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/10EqQhN2iu — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2020

The 2019-20 season was a bit of a down year for George. He missed the first 11 games with an injury and averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Those were all strong numbers, but not quite as good as the All-Star level he performed at in his last four seasons with the Pacers and Thunder. And that’s not even taking into account the Clippers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

But the Clippers are retooling this year. They’ve hired former NBA champion Tyronn Lue as their head coach and still have Kawhi Leonard in his prime.

With a few adjustments, Paul George and the Clippers can be an even more dangerous team this coming season.