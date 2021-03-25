The Spun

Paul George Names The Toughest Defender He’s Faced

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George pulls up against Jimmy Butler.LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots a jump shot against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the first half at Staples Center on February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Draymond Green sparked an interesting debate this week due to his recent comments regarding his skills as a defender. During an appearance on the ‘Dubs Talk’ podcast, the three-time NBA champion said “I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game.”

Green is clearly confident in his own game, as he should, but not every player in the league agrees with his latest statement.

In fact, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George said the toughest defender he’s ever faced isn’t even Green. Instead, he gave his vote to Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

In fairness to Green, it’s not like George picked a mediocre player. Holiday has made the All-NBA Defensive Team twice thus far in his career.

George isn’t the only current or former NBA player that disagrees with Green’s “I’m the best defender to every play this game” statement.

Earlier this week, Tony Allen tweeted “BIG [cap]!!! Who stamped you? Who you clamp!? In the words of Jay Z! ‘We don’t believe u, u need more people!’”

Green had a strong response to Allen’s tweet, writing back “I was waiting on you to stamp me Big homie, but your stamp book started running low in 2015 when we used you against your team on the way to my 1ST championship.”

From the looks of it this debate isn’t going to disappear anytime soon.

Do you think Draymond Green is the best defender in the game right now?


