Paul George Names The Toughest Defender He’s Faced

Draymond Green sparked an interesting debate this week due to his recent comments regarding his skills as a defender. During an appearance on the ‘Dubs Talk’ podcast, the three-time NBA champion said “I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game.”

Green is clearly confident in his own game, as he should, but not every player in the league agrees with his latest statement.

In fact, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George said the toughest defender he’s ever faced isn’t even Green. Instead, he gave his vote to Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

In fairness to Green, it’s not like George picked a mediocre player. Holiday has made the All-NBA Defensive Team twice thus far in his career.

Paul George says Jrue Holiday is the toughest defender he's ever played against. I asked him the question in response to Draymond Green saying he was the best defender ever. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 25, 2021

George isn’t the only current or former NBA player that disagrees with Green’s “I’m the best defender to every play this game” statement.

Earlier this week, Tony Allen tweeted “BIG [cap]!!! Who stamped you? Who you clamp!? In the words of Jay Z! ‘We don’t believe u, u need more people!’”

BIG 🧢!!! Who stamped you? Who you clamp!? In the words of Jay Z! “We don’t believe u, u need more people!” @money23green https://t.co/HxBtYXAGXg — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) March 23, 2021

Green had a strong response to Allen’s tweet, writing back “I was waiting on you to stamp me Big homie, but your stamp book started running low in 2015 when we used you against your team on the way to my 1ST championship.”

From the looks of it this debate isn’t going to disappear anytime soon.

Do you think Draymond Green is the best defender in the game right now?