Paul George Not Interested In Talking About 1 Jazz Player

Paul George running the floor for the Clippers.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Staples Center on January 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

As the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz continues, Paul George is getting asked a lot of questions. But he’s made it clear that there’s one player he doesn’t want brought up.

Speaking to the media this weekend, George made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about Jazz forward Joe Ingles. He stated point blank that he doesn’t care about him, and demanded that reporters move on when asked.

“I don’t care about him,” George said. “Next question.”

George and Ingles have been feuding since the 2018 playoffs when George was still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz won that series amid tons of trash-talking and physicality between George and Ingles.

Joe Ingles recently stated that he doesn’t care about the feud he has with Paul George. He told the media several days ago that he’s over it.

“The whole narrative of Paul George vs. Joe Ingles is a little bit old in my mind,” Ingles said. “It’s Jazz vs. Clippers now.… I personally don’t read into the 1-on-1 stuff. That was three years ago. My twins could barely speak then and now they annoy the hell out of me.”

Granted, the fact that Ingles has the leg up on George in the postseason might be contributing to that let-bygones-be-gones mentality.

But it’s clear that neither one of them wants to bring up old history. All that matters to them right now are the Western Conference Semifinals, which the Jazz currently lead 2-1.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.