Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Paul George Tonight

Paul George likes to refer to himself as Playoff P. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Clippers star, that nickname is being used against him tonight.

The Clippers and the Mavericks are currently headed for overtime. Los Angeles and Dallas are tied, 121-121, in a critical Game 4 of the series.

George has been struggling all game – and all series, really. The All-Star forward had just seven points on 2 for 12 shooting in regulation. George was 1 for 7 from the 3-point line.

Everyone’s joking about George’s “Playoff P” nickname on social media.

Playoff P STINKS — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 23, 2020

Paul George's Playoff P

Playoff P in real life pic.twitter.com/D5kL4IkVa3 — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 23, 2020

Kawhi when Playoff P checks in pic.twitter.com/78AX7alBbk — 𝗕𝗥𝗬💫 💜💛 (@BryMontana) August 23, 2020

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley had a blunt message for George following his rough performance in Game 3 on Friday night.

“You can’t be calling yourself ‘Playoff P’ and lose all the time,” Barkley said. “You don’t see me walking around saying ‘I won the championship’ because I didn’t win it. They don’t call me Championship Chuck.”

"They don't call me Championship Chuck." 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zt3WjtsKBh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 22, 2020

Maybe overtime will be a big moment for Playoff P. The Clippers need someone to step up and score when it matters most against the Mavericks.

Game 4 of the Mavericks-Clippers series is being televised on ABC. The game is currently in overtime.

Game 5 will take place on Tuesday evening. The Clippers will either be going for a series win, or the Mavericks will be looking to take a series lead.