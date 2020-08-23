The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Paul George Tonight

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 21, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Paul George likes to refer to himself as Playoff P. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Clippers star, that nickname is being used against him tonight.

The Clippers and the Mavericks are currently headed for overtime. Los Angeles and Dallas are tied, 121-121, in a critical Game 4 of the series.

George has been struggling all game – and all series, really. The All-Star forward had just seven points on 2 for 12 shooting in regulation. George was 1 for 7 from the 3-point line.

Everyone’s joking about George’s “Playoff P” nickname on social media.

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley had a blunt message for George following his rough performance in Game 3 on Friday night.

“You can’t be calling yourself ‘Playoff P’ and lose all the time,” Barkley said. “You don’t see me walking around saying ‘I won the championship’ because I didn’t win it. They don’t call me Championship Chuck.”

Maybe overtime will be a big moment for Playoff P. The Clippers need someone to step up and score when it matters most against the Mavericks.

Game 4 of the Mavericks-Clippers series is being televised on ABC. The game is currently in overtime.

Game 5 will take place on Tuesday evening. The Clippers will either be going for a series win, or the Mavericks will be looking to take a series lead.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.