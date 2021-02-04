Paul George Responded To Jared Dudley’s Book Last Night

The Lakers-Clippers rivalry went to another level this week, courtesy of Jared Dudley’s new book in which he detailed life inside the Orlando bubble and called out Paul George.

The two Los Angeles teams haven’t met too many times since each acquired their respective superstars ahead of the 2019-20 season. In fact, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have squared off against Kawhi Leonard and PG just five times since the Lakers acquired AD and the Clippers acquired Kawhi and PG. But tensions surrounding the rivals have remained high for over a year.

There was serious talk – prior to the Lakers’ 2020 championship run – the Clippers were the new kings of L.A. and Kawhi was the best player in the NBA. Fast forward to 2021, LeBron’s still the current GOAT and the Lakers are the team to beat.

Rewind all the way back to when the Clippers acquired Kawhi and George, LeBron and the Lakers had an issue with PG’s comments in which he put himself on the “level” of LeBron and AD.

“We hear some of those guys talking about how they’re the team to beat in LA. It’s fine if Kawhi says stuff like that,” Dudley said in his new book, via Clutch Points. “He’s defending a championship. We don’t trip if someone like Patrick Beverley is talking trash’ that’s how he feeds his family. We get it. We respect the hustle. But we think it’s disrespectful for Paul George, who hasn’t won, to put himself on the level of Bron and AD. This motivates us.” Take a look. “God bless him. God bless you, Jared Dudley. I don’t know what it is. Dudes love throwing my name in stuff, but god bless you, Jared.” Paul George when asked about Jared Dudley’s comments about him. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/wkCrLvnxGq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 4, 2021 PG’s clearly not going to get worked up about a bench player’s comments. But it certainly adds a bit of fuel to the Lakers-Clippers fire.