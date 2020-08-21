Paul George Sends Strong Message To Critics After Game 2 Loss

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks evened their series against the Los Angeles Clippers at one game apiece.

After falling short in Game 1 following the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavs bounced back in a big way in Game 2. Dallas jumped out to an early 29-25 lead in the first quarter.

The Mavericks and Clippers went back-and-forth in the second quarter with the Mavs holding a 61-56 advantage at the half. In the third quarter, Luka Doncic and company dominated and took a stranglehold on the game.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, star forward Kawhi Leonard didn’t receive much help from his teammates – namely Paul George. Leonard poured in 35 points, but George offered just 14 points of his own.

Following his struggles, the Clippers star had a strong message on social media.

“Idgaf what anybody think about me. F*** is you thinking about me for anyway,” he said.

George finished the Game 2 loss 4-of-17 shooting from the field including 2-of-10 from beyond the arc. In 32 minutes, he scored 14 points, added 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

If the Clippers want to keep pace with the Mavericks on the scoreboard, he’ll have to be better.

In the Game 1 win over Dallas, George racked up 27 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Los Angeles needs that kind of effort from him going forward to avoid an upset at the hands of the Mavericks in the first round.