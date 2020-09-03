Photo: Graphic For Clippers vs. Nuggets Series Is Going Viral

The Western Conference Semifinals will begin tonight inside the NBA’s bubble, as the Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Don’t let the latest graphic fool you though, it should be an exciting series.

On Wednesday night, a graphic for the Clippers-Nuggets series went viral on Twitter. It featured headshots of Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard.

Basketball fans couldn’t help but laugh at both headshots since neither Jokic or Leonard cracked a smile in the picture.

We all know that Leonard is one of the more unorthodox personalities in the league due to his quiet approach. However, the same can be said for Jokic.

Here’s the graphic going viral on Twitter:

Feel the excitement pic.twitter.com/OP9zM4oxtn — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) September 3, 2020

Denver needed seven games to knock off Utah in the first round of the playoffs.

Jokic is considered by most analysts to be the main star for the Nuggets, but it was Jamal Murray who carried the team to the second round. He averaged 31.6 points per game against the Jazz.

As great as Murray played in the first round, Leonard was even better for his respective team. The reigning Finals MVP averaged 32.8 points per game in the first round for Los Angeles.

Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET from AdventHealth Arena. The game will be broadcast on TNT.