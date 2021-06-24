The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo Of Kawhi Leonard At Suns-Clippers Game Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard dribbles the ball for the Los Angeles Clippers.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles upcourt during the first half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers stepped back on the floor for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the team was without star forward Kawhi Leonard once again. Kawhi missed both the first and second games in the team’s series against the Phoenix Suns.

Heading into a pivotal Game 3 tonight, head coach Ty Lue was asked about Leonard’s availability moving forward. Unfortunately, Lue didn’t have very good news for Clippers fans about Leonard’s future.

“He’s out tonight, that’s the only thing I know,” Lue said to reporters when asked about Kawhi Leonard.

While he isn’t playing, the Clippers star is at tonight’s game but he’s not sitting on the bench with his teammates. Instead, Kawhi is sitting in a suite with his family.

During the first half of tonight’s game, a photo of Kawhi with his family went viral.

Check it out.

He looks pretty relaxed as the Clippers are fighting to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the conference finals. It’s still unclear if Kawhi will be able to come back at some point this series or even if the Clippers advance to the NBA Finals.

For now, he’ll have to sit back and enjoy tonight’s game with his family.

Los Angeles holds a 31-26 lead over Phoenix early in the second quarter.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.