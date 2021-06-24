Photo Of Kawhi Leonard At Suns-Clippers Game Is Going Viral

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers stepped back on the floor for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the team was without star forward Kawhi Leonard once again. Kawhi missed both the first and second games in the team’s series against the Phoenix Suns.

Heading into a pivotal Game 3 tonight, head coach Ty Lue was asked about Leonard’s availability moving forward. Unfortunately, Lue didn’t have very good news for Clippers fans about Leonard’s future.

“He’s out tonight, that’s the only thing I know,” Lue said to reporters when asked about Kawhi Leonard.

While he isn’t playing, the Clippers star is at tonight’s game but he’s not sitting on the bench with his teammates. Instead, Kawhi is sitting in a suite with his family.

During the first half of tonight’s game, a photo of Kawhi with his family went viral.

Check it out.

Kawhi is watching Game 3 from the stands with his family. pic.twitter.com/VbgVfY8eYA — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2021

He looks pretty relaxed as the Clippers are fighting to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the conference finals. It’s still unclear if Kawhi will be able to come back at some point this series or even if the Clippers advance to the NBA Finals.

For now, he’ll have to sit back and enjoy tonight’s game with his family.

Los Angeles holds a 31-26 lead over Phoenix early in the second quarter.