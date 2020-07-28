Photo Of The Chicken Wings From Magic City Is Going Viral

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams insists he only went to Atlanta strip club Magic City to pick up wings, and judging by the pictures, he might be telling the truth.

In what is one of the more amazing on-the-ground reporting assignments we’ve seen, The Athletic Hawks beat writer Chris Kirschner ventured to the legendary Magic City on Monday to see if the wings really are as good as Williams and this random person on Yelp say they are.

The verdict: a resounding yes. Kirschner’s entire profile of Magic City, which includes background on Atlanta’s strip club food culture and his personal review of the lemon pepper wings, is worth a read.

In the meantime, just look at this photo of his wing order that has gone viral. These things are beautiful.

I spent a few hours in Magic City yesterday and totally understand why @TeamLou23 wanted wings from a strip club. “It’s the magic, baby” is what I learned makes their wings so special. Tropikal Delite gave me a recommendation for next time, too.https://t.co/CcV1iwrlmd pic.twitter.com/J75TA4Ddhs — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 28, 2020

In addition to Kirschner, Voltage Management’s Zach Soskin posted his own photo of his order from Magic City, complete with the caption “I totally get it Lou Will.”

I totally get it Lou Will. pic.twitter.com/OwFTQQdAJt — Zach Soskin (@ZSoskin) July 28, 2020

Sure, Williams’ quick jaunt to the strip club while he was in Atlanta for a funeral caused him to draw the ire of the NBA and have to quarantine for 10 days when he returned to the NBA bubble.

But after looking at these pictures, we can’t say it might not have all been worth it.