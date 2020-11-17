Rajon Rondo Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Free Agency Destination

Rajon Rondo still has to make a decision regarding his free agency. It looks like a front-runner has finally emerged.

Rondo spent the 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He proved to be a critical piece of the Lakers’ championship run, turning into the “Playoff Rondo” we’ve come to expect as the Lakers made their playoff run. Now, Rondo is a free agent looking for his next home.

There’s been some concern inside the Los Angeles organization that Rondo wouldn’t be returning next season. The Lakers’ trade for Dennis Schroder may have been an indication of that same concern. It appears the Lakers may have anticipated a Rondo exit, after all.

Rondo reportedly doesn’t have the Lakers high on his list, but he’s still interesting in staying in Los Angeles. The veteran point guard “remains focused” on joining another Los Angeles team – the Clippers – per NBA insider Frank Isola.

Rajon Rondo could receive a “significant offer” from the Atlanta Hawks, via @TheFrankIsola But Rondo “remains focused” on potentially joining the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/irAkm7SjP1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2020

This would cause quite the uproar in Los Angeles territory. Rajon Rondo would make an enemy out of most Lakers fans were he to leave for the Clippers.

The Clippers could absolutely use Rondo’s veteran leadership and ball-distribution skills, though. He could help relieve the burden Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had to carry last season.

While Rondo remains focused on the Clippers, the Atlanta Hawks are also reportedly in the mix. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.