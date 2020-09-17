Reggie Miller Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Paul George

Few NBA players, if any, had a more disappointing postseason than Paul George.

The Los Angeles Clippers star had a dismal Game 7 on Tuesday night. George, traded from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles for a blockbuster package, had just 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in a blowout, season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets.

George has been criticized harshly by fans and analysts. Legendary NBA guard Reggie Miller had some brutally honest advice for George following his brutal performance.

“Paul George needs to take a look at himself,” Miller said bluntly.

While George played poorly in Game 7, he had an OK series overall. George averaged 21.7 points on 43 percent shooting from the field.

Still, that’s not why George was brought to Los Angeles.

The Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded a massive package for George to compete for championships, not lose in the second round to the Denver Nuggets.

Everyone in the Clippers organization – from George to Leonard to Doc Rivers to Steve Ballmer – needs to assess what went wrong in the 2020 playoffs. The Los Angeles team deserves more than just one season to figure this out, but another early postseason exit in 2021 will not be tolerated. That much is extremely clear.