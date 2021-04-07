Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘Intrigued’ By 1 Free Agency Destination

Kawhi Leonard has been tearing it up with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging over 26 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this year. But a new report indicates that he’s not opposed to leaving for one particular team.

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, an anonymous NBA agent said that the Miami Heat would be of interest to Kawhi. The agent noted that Kawhi would be interested in playing alongside Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

“Kawhi (Leonard) could very well listen to pitches from other teams,” the agent said. “That is something that he is considering. If that does end up being the case, he would be intrigued at the possibility of joining the Miami Heat. Joining forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is something that he would absolutely have interest in.”

Kawhi signed a three-year, $103 million contract with the Clippers in 2019. But he can opt out after this season.

In his first year with the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard reached the Western Conference Semifinals, only to lose to the Denver Nuggets. As of writing, the Clippers are 34-18 with the third-best record in the West.

If the Clippers once again fail to reach the Conference Finals, that might be a strong incentive for Kawhi to opt out. He might even be able to bring his friend Paul George with him to Miami if the team has room.

At any rate, such a decision is most likely months away. The NBA playoffs can potentially change everything.

Where will Kawhi Leonard play next season?