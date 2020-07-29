Scottie Pippen Thinks 1 Superstar Isn’t Ready To Win NBA Finals

There are three clear favorites for the NBA Finals this year. The Lakers, Clippers and Bucks are the frontrunners for the NBA Finals.

Six-time NBA Finals champion Scottie Pippen does not think one team’s star player is ready to carry his team to a championship, though.

Pippen believes that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t quite ready to lead his team to a championship.

The former Chicago Bulls star made his remarks on Da Windy City Podcast.

“No, not yet, I don’t think so. But I haven’t seen him for a while and from what I hear, he’s been working on his jump shot. But I don’t think so. In terms of where they left off, I don’t think he’s really got it there yet,” Pippen said, per Clutch Points.

“When you talk about winning a title, when you talk about playing in the NBA Finals, when you talk about making big shots with seconds on the clock and being able to take those shots with confidence, I just don’t see him being ready right now for that.

“I know that he’s made some great strides. He is still one of the top players in the game, but in terms of his outside play, he’s not ready to carry his team to a title.”

Unlike Lakers star LeBron James and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, Giannis has not won an NBA championship yet. But most would say he’s ready to do so. The Bucks were a dominant force this season.

Ultimately, though, Giannis will have to deliver in the playoffs.