Serge Ibaka Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

Serge Ibaka has reportedly made his free agency decision and it’s a surprising one.

The veteran NBA forward was seen as one of the best stretch fours on the market. Ibaka, who won a championship with the Toronto Raptors, was receiving heavy interest from a number of contending teams. Toronto made a strong push to bring Ibaka back and the Brooklyn Nets were interested, too.

However, Ibaka is choosing to go out West.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the veteran NBA power forward is signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. This is a huge addition for the Clippers, who were linked to both Ibaka and Marc Gasol in free agency.

Ibaka will team up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. The two forwards played together in Toronto for a season, winning a championship with the Raptors.

Now, they’ll try to do the same in Los Angeles.

The Clippers are coming off a highly disappointing second round playoff exit. Los Angeles fell to Denver in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Lakers, meanwhile, went on to beat the Nuggets – and then the Heat in the NBA Finals – to win it all.

Signing Ibaka is a big move that should help the Clippers make a deeper run in 2021.