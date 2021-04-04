Look: Serge Ibaka’s Game Day Outfit Is Going Viral

The Clippers and the Lakers both took the floor at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon for a game between two of the Western Conference’s elite.

But instead of the on-court action, all eyes were on Serge Ibaka.

The Clippers big man, out with a nagging back injury, came out of his team’s locker room with an incredible outfit to watch the game.

Take a look, courtesy of ESPN:

The Clippers center could be seen in the background through the ABC broadcast, much to the delight of fans watching the battle between the two LA teams. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ibaka’s style.

Serge Ibaka wouldn’t just call this art — he would tell you it’s “MaFuzzy Style.” Story with @NotoriousOHM on the Clippers big man from earlier this season: https://t.co/tPI92lUn1E https://t.co/JxtpQsSxfb — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 4, 2021

Are we sure this is @sergeibaka and not 2 kids pic.twitter.com/eiGwgnSZKL — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) April 4, 2021

Serge Ibaka. He doesn't do fashion. He does art. pic.twitter.com/3g95qJsrSQ — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) April 4, 2021

serge ibaka could probably light the lakers up with this fit on pic.twitter.com/xlFFvRNaLo — buckets (@buckets) April 4, 2021

Ibaka’s absence didn’t hurt his team in the first-half on Sunday. Against a depleted Lakers squad, the Clippers raced out to a 53-38 lead at halftime. Marcus Morris led all scorers with 17 points through the first two quarters.

Ibaka was one of the key additions the Clippers made to their supporting cast this offseason to try and bounce back from last year’s disappointment. Prior to missing the last three weeks with an injury, the 31-year-old had started 39 games for the Western Conference organization this season. He’s averaged 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds on 50.7 percent shooting.

The Clippers have quietly gone 32-18 through the first 50 games this year, earning them the third spot in the standings with just over a month until the start of the playoffs. Ibaka being out hasn’t helped, but he’s expected to make a return sometime before the postseason.

With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and a solid supporting cast, the Clippers have plenty of deep-run potential later this summer.