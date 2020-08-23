Watch: Seth Curry Has A 2-Word Message For Paul George

Sunday has not been a great day for Paul George.

The Los Angeles Clippers star is having another brutal shooting performance in the playoffs. George is 2-11, 1-6 from the 3-point line late in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas is leading Los Angeles with about seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks have been led by Luka Doncic, who’s dominating with a sprained ankle. Dallas has also received big performances from Seth Curry, Trey Burke and others.

Curry had a two-word message for George following a recent and-one. There’s some history between these two:

if you thought things couldnt get any worse for Paul George, Seth Curry just called him a “bitch ass”. pic.twitter.com/zs99pt0SIv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 23, 2020

For those unaware, Seth Curry is married to Callie Rivers, who previously dated Paul George. Perhaps Curry was getting some revenge for his wife.

Regardless, it has not been a good afternoon for “Playoff P.”

“George Paul: 2-11 overall, 1-6 from three. Just hard to keep overcoming an endlessly frustrating slump from your second best player. Doc Rivers naturally wants him to shoot his way out of it. But he just keeps shooting … and miss-miss-missing,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

You know you’re playing poorly when Skip Bayless is making un-funny slights about your name. Perhaps George and the Clippers can turn things around late.

Game 4 of the first round series is on ABC.