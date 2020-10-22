Shaquille O’Neal Has 1 Bold Trade Suggestion For The Clippers

There are Los Angeles Clippers trade rumors making the rounds already this offseason. Shaquille O’Neal thinks the Clippers must make a significant move.

Last summer, the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard in free agency and traded for Paul George in an effort to build a superteam out West. However, despite the high-profile acquisitions, they came up short in the playoffs once again.

Now, Doc Rivers has been fired and replaced by Ty Lue. That’s a major change in and of itself, but Shaq thinks it isn’t enough to win a title.

In an episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal suggested dealing George in order to build roster depth and put the team squarely on the shoulders of Kawhi Leonard.