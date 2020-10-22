Shaquille O’Neal Has 1 Bold Trade Suggestion For The Clippers

Last summer, the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard in free agency and traded for Paul George in an effort to build a superteam out West. However, despite the high-profile acquisitions, they came up short in the playoffs once again.
Now, Doc Rivers has been fired and replaced by Ty Lue. That’s a major change in and of itself, but Shaq thinks it isn’t enough to win a title.
In an episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal suggested dealing George in order to build roster depth and put the team squarely on the shoulders of Kawhi Leonard.
“You gotta use [George] to get 2 good solid players because I need Kawhi to be the man. See Kawhi, I don’t want Kawhi to delegate,” Shaq said.
“See when Kawhi was with Toronto he knew he was the man, everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he’s the man, one guy that is the man.”
https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports/status/1319315874935984128
In Game 7 of the Clippers’ second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets, the team’s offense collapsed in the fourth quarter, with both Leonard and George playing poorly.
Neither star seemed willing to shoulder the load in that moment. As a result, Los Angeles finished off its collapse after taking a 3-1 series lead over Denver.
Will the Clippers make a big trade this winter?
[ TMZ Sports ]