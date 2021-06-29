Stephen A. Smith Names ‘Best Coach In Basketball’ Right Now

The Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination yet again on Monday night with a daring win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Paul George was masterful in the second half, but much of the credit for the team’s win should go to its head coach.

With starting center Ivica Zubac sidelined due to injury, Tyronn Lue opted to ride his small-ball lineup and the decision paid off big-time. The Clippers escaped Phoenix with a 116-102 victory to set up a Game 6 back at home.

The win marked just the latest heroic effort from Lue’s squad that battled back from 2-0 deficits in each of its first two playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz. After Tuesday’s victory, the Clippers head coach is now 10-2 in his career in potential elimination games.

The Game 5 coaching performance also earned Lue some high praise from Stephen A. Smith, who called him the best coach in basketball right now.

“I don’t how you watch what Ty Lue has been doing… and not come away thinking ‘This man, Ty Lue, is the best coach basketball,'” the ESPN host said on “Stephen A’s World” on Tuesday. “Ty Lue is now 10-2 in his coaching career in elimination games. He might just get that number to 12-2, if the Suns don’t watch themselves.

“Ty Lue is that dude.”

Ty Lue is the best coach in basketball right now. YEP! pic.twitter.com/IRs0gu1xIc — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 29, 2021

Lue joined the Clippers in 2019, but was elevated to head coach after the organization made some changes following last year’s premature playoff exit. The 44-year-old has answered the call with flying colors and has been a major part of this season’s magical run.

So far, Lue has been able to get the job done without Kawhi Leonard on the floor. He’s relied on plugging in the right role players at the right time. Reggie Jackson, Terrence Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Zubac and Batum have all stepped up in a big way and Lue has coached brilliantly to get the best out of his team.

The Clippers will still need to pull off two more miraculous wins to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Lue and Co. will continue their pursuit on Wednesday in Game 6 at home in Staples Center.