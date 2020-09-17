Stephen A. Smith Called Out For His Paul George Comparison

Stephen A. Smith is usually one of the most beloved analysts in the basketball community, but he’s receiving some pushback today for his latest take on Paul George

On Thursday, Smith discussed George’s shortcomings in this year’s playoffs. While he’s absolutely correct for saying George shrunk in the biggest moments, he then made a controversial comment by comparing him to Dwight Howard.

“Paul George is in danger of becoming the second-coming of Dwight Howard,” Smith said. “Remember, Dwight Howard was the man in Orlando just like Paul George was the man in Indiana. He wanted to leave. He goes to Los Angeles, ends up going to Houston, and then not before long he’s a journeyman.”

There’s just one issue with this take from Smith: Dwight Howard was more dominant than Paul George in his prime.

Not only was Howard named the Defensive Player of the Year three times during his time in Orlando, he led the franchise to the NBA Finals back in 2009. What’s even more impressive is that he took down LeBron James to get to the Finals, which is something George hasn’t accomplished yet.

Dwight Howard did something that Paul George has yet to do: Beat LeBron in the Playoffs and take his team all the way to the Finals. https://t.co/IslZ2YMDw8 — ContentNBA (@ContentNBA) September 17, 2020

Howard has become a journeyman, that’s for sure. Over the past few years alone, he’s played with the Hawks, Hornets, Lakers and Wizards.

Despite bouncing around the league recently, Howard has found a home for himself in Los Angeles. He’s been a huge piece off the bench for Frank Vogel’s squad.

Even if Paul George was in danger of becoming the second-coming of Dwight Howard, what’s the issue with that? And who knows, in one month from now Howard might have something that George desperately wants: a championship ring.