The Clippers Will Be Without Another Starter For Game 5 Tonight

The Los Angeles Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard throughout the Western Conference Finals, and they’ll be missing another starter –Ivica Zubac–in Game 5.

Zubac, the Clippers’ 24-year-old center, will miss tonight’s game with a sprained right MCL, the team announced moments ago. His absence will be felt in the middle of the LA lineup.

Zubac is averaging 12.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game this series. Since being inserted into the starting lineup before Game 2, he’s produced three consecutive double-doubles.

As strong as Zubac has been offensively and on the boards, his presence defensively against Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton will also be sorely missed.

Phoenix leads the Western Conference Finals 3-1. The Suns are looking for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

They’ll try to wrap it up in Game 5 tonight. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.