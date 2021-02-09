For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Clippers are going through a bit of a rough patch. Things could take a turn for the worse due to the fact that Paul George is a dealing with an injury.

Last week, George suffered a foot injury that kept him out of action on Friday and Sunday. When asked about his star’s absence, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said “I’m not really sure when he really started feeling it or whatever.”

With a showdown against the Timberwolves looming tonight, Lue provided yet another update on his All-Star swingman.

Lue told reporters that George will miss at least the next two road games due to a bone edema in his toe. This injury occurs when there is build-up of fluid within the bone marrow.

It’s a bit too early to determine how long George will be inactive, but the earliest he can return is this Sunday against the Cavaliers. That would be the best-case scenario for the Clippers, though.

Ty Lue says Paul George will miss at least the next two road games. He will not join the team on the trip which includes games at Minnesota and Chicago. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 9, 2021

The Clippers can hold the fort down without George for a short period of time, but eventually they’ll need him out there on the court.

George was averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game prior to the injury.

Los Angeles currently owns the third-best record in the Western Conference. However, it’s possible that George’s absence results in the Clippers dropping a few spots in the standings.