Ty Lue Updates The Clippers’ Plan For DeMarcus Cousins

The Los Angeles Clippers gave DeMarcus Cousins an opportunity earlier this month, signing the veteran center to a 10-day contract.

Cousins only appeared in three games during his 10-day stint, averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. It looks like he did enough to merit sticking around a little longer.

On Wednesday night, Clippers head coach Ty Lue indicated the team intends to sign Cousins to another 10-day deal.

“We look forward for him to continue on, he was big for us,” Lue said after Cousins scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds across 15 minutes in a 100-98 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Cousins missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing his ACL. The injury robbed him of a chance to play for the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Kentucky star began this season with the Houston Rockets, but was eventually released in February. Cousins averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing in 25 appearances for Houston.

The Clippers have given the man they call Boogie an opportunity to potentially impact a playoff race and title pursuit. It will be interesting to see if they opt to hang on to him for the remainder of the season.