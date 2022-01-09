Video: NBA Sideline Reporter Had Terrifying Fall On Sunday

There’s no doubt that an NBA court is treacherous when a game is being played. But on Sunday, a prominent Los Angeles Clippers reporter showed that the floor can be dangerous even when the in-game action is over.

Sideline reporter Kristina Pink took a frightening fall after Sunday’s game between the Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks. After wrapping up an interview with LA’s Amir Coffey, she appeared to slip before going down to the ground hard.

A number of people on the court rushed over to Pink immediately after she took the spill. Coffey turned around as well to check on the Clippers sideline reporter.

Thankfully, Pink appeared to be laughing shortly after the fall, indicating that she wasn’t seriously injured.

our goat @Kristina_Pink slips and falls after interviewing coffey! Seems like she laughed it off but hope she’s okay! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JxdkVsd6nq — Jack (@Jackclippers) January 9, 2022

Pink’s fall shows that postgame reporting isn’t for the faint-of-heart. Even the media has to fight through some tough circumstances to get the story.

On Sunday, the story of the game was Coffey, who scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He led a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George to an impressive, 106-93 victory over the spiraling Hawks.

The Clippers (20-21) will be back in action at home on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Hopefully, Pink will be with the team by tip-off.