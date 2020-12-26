Video: Kawhi Leonard Knocked Out Of Game After Scary Collision

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers faced off against the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Much like the final few games of that series, the Clippers took an early first half lead. However, unlike that series, Los Angeles didn’t squander that lead over the final 24 minutes of action.

After taking a 72-55 halftime lead, the Clippers held on for a 121-108 win. Unfortunately, the win came with a price as Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was knocked out of the game.

Serge Ibaka went up for a rebound when his elbow inadvertently collided with Leonard’s face. Leonard immediately slumped to the court and bled profusely from his mouth.

Video of the incident shows just how scary the collision was.

Not sure I’ve ever seen a face move like this. I hope Kawhi is okay. pic.twitter.com/3QLI8vLAMZ — Cam (@ItsCam) December 26, 2020

Kawhi is as tough as they come, but even he was forced out of Friday night’s game.

After the game, fellow Clippers star Paul George talked the collision.

“Really worried,” George said. “I was thinking of the worst and I didn’t know if he was concussed or how hard of a hit [it was] or what actually happened, because I didn’t see it. I just saw him laying on the ground. That was first and foremost, just making sure he was OK.”

Leonard received eight stitches in his face to repair the damage. Before his left the game, though, he racked up 21 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in 30 minutes.