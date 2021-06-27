Watch: Mike Breen’s Kawhi Leonard Comment Went Viral

During Saturday night’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, ESPN’s Mike Breen had a hilarious comment about Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard, of course, hasn’t played a single game this series. The superstar suffered an undisclosed ACL injury during the Clippers-Jazz series. Somehow, L.A. has been able to survive without him, thanks to tremendous contributions from players like Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson.

The Clippers fell in a 3-1 series hole to the Phoenix Suns Saturday night, but not before a memorable effort. Trailing 59-51 in the third quarter, Paul George drilled a fadeaway mid-range jumper to pull within six. The camera then cut to Leonard, who was sitting in his own press box away from the team.

Breen proceeded to say Leonard was “going crazy,” which he, of course, wasn’t. The ultimate roast had NBA fans dying of laughter Saturday night.

“And this building has come alive, the lead is cut to six and Kawhi Leonard going crazy!” Breen said during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Take a look.

We haven’t seen Kawhi Leonard go “crazy” too many times before. Just a few memories, like Leonard’s iconic game-winning shot to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, come to mind.

Leonard has always remained composed, even in the most hectic of situations. So it’s no surprise he still wasn’t too thrilled as the Clippers crawled their way back in Saturday night’s Game 4.

The Clippers will try and keep their season alive Monday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.