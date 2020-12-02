Watch: Paul George Sounds Off On Former Coach Doc Rivers

Now that Doc Rivers is no longer the head coach of the Clippers, it appears Paul George is ready to speak up about his role last season with the team. Let’s just say he wasn’t so fond with the way his skillset was used on offense.

“Doc was trying to play me as a Ray Allen or a JJ Redick, all pin-downs. I can do it, but that ain’t my game,” George said. “I need some flow, I need some pick-and-rolls.”

George shot the ball well from beyond the arc despite his game not being similar to Ray Allen’s. He made over 41 percent of his attempts from the three-point line, which is the best mark of his career.

The Clippers simply collapsed when it mattered most this past season. It’s hard to place all the blame on Rivers when his superstars didn’t show up during crunch time in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Here’s what George had to say about Rivers:

Paul George sounds off on Doc Rivers "Doc was trying to play me as a Ray Allen or a JJ Redick, all pin-downs. I can do it, but that ain't my game." (Via All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/IOczv4VPBD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 2, 2020

Perhaps both parties will be better off without each other this upcoming season.

George and the Clippers will try to win a title under Tyronn Lue’s leadership, meanwhile Rivers will be tasked with getting the best out of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the rest of the 76ers.