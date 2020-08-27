What Doc Rivers Reportedly Told NBA Players At The Meeting

Doc Rivers was one of the prominent voices speaking out against racial injustice leading up to the NBA players’ decision to the brief boycott.

But it looks like Rivers was also the one who encouraged the players to get back on the court. According to reporter Keith Pompey, Rivers told the players “your power is your talent” and that they should go back and play.

Earlier this week, Rivers admonished the people in the United States who invoke fear to push their agenda, when it’s African-Americans who are being shot and killed. It was a powerful, tear-filled address that’s worth watching as much as reading.

“All you hear is Donald Trump an all of them talking about fear,” Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot… It’s amazing, we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.”

Three NBA playoff games were postponed yesterday when various teams decided to boycott right before tipoff. Today’s three playoff games are also set to be delayed.

According to sources, Doc Rivers told the players you power is your talent, and guys should stay and play. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) August 27, 2020

The renewed NBA protests come following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake at the hands of a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

It isn’t the just the NBA protesting either. WNBA, NFL and MLB teams have been showing solidarity with the protests by canceling their own practices.

Ultimately it looks like Doc Rivers and the NBA players got their point across.

The NBA is expected to restart on Friday.