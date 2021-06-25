What Ty Lue Told Paul George After Game 2 Mishap vs. Suns

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George missed a pair of crucial free throws in Game 2 right before Phoenix Suns center made the game-winning play with less than a second remaining. Some teams would’ve given up after a heartbreaking loss like that, but Tyronn Lue’s squad is too resilient to let that happen.

George responded with a stellar performance in Game 3, as he had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. The Clippers knew their backs were against the wall and came up with a much-needed victory over the Suns.

Following the Game 3 win, Lue spoke to reporters about George’s bounce-back performance. He also shared some insight on his conversation with George after Game 2.

“After the game we landed, got back home, first person I called was PG,” Lue told reporters. “I just told him, ‘We wouldn’t be in this position without you. That game’s over. It happens. Doesn’t mean anything. They took care of their two games at home and now we’ve got to go win our two games.’ And that’s the most important thing. So we can’t look at the past. We’ve got to look ahead.”

"We landed, we got back home, first person I called was PG. I just told him ‘we wouldn't be in this position without you. That game's over, it happens, it doesn't mean anything’ … I called him, I called Pat Beverley, a few guys." Ty Lue on calling his guys right after Game 2. pic.twitter.com/J300oiZ1x4 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 25, 2021

The Clippers have proven they can handle adversity throughout these playoffs. They’ve gone down to 2-0 in every single series this year yet they’re just three wins away from making the NBA Finals.

George has really shouldered the load for Los Angeles ever since Kawhi Leonard suffered an ACL sprain. If he continues to play at a high level, Los Angeles could knock off Phoenix.

This series between the Clippers and Suns will resume on Saturday night. Tipoff is currently set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.