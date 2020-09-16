WNBA Team’s Tweet About Paul George Is Going Viral

There isn’t a player that has received more criticism this postseason than Paul George. His inability to break through his slump is one of the main reasons why the Los Angeles Clippers were unable to clinch a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

George, who gave himself the nickname ‘Playoff P,’ had just 10 points in Game 7 against the Nuggets. Despite having several great looks from the three-point line, the All-Star forward made just 2-of-11 attempts.

Several fans and players went on social media to share their thoughts on George, including Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. The All-Star guard cracked plenty of jokes on Twitter about ‘Playoff P.’

Even the WNBA took a shot at George. Earlier today, the Phoenix Mercury tweeted “Can the real Playoff P please stand up?”

This isn’t just a minor jab at George, it’s a sign of appreciation for Mercury guard Shey Peddy. She hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer for her team on Tuesday night.

Can the real Playoff P please stand up? pic.twitter.com/VHX5GZV02p — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) September 16, 2020

Judging off the way this year’s playoffs have gone for the NBA and WNBA, the title of ‘Playoff P’ probably belongs to Peddy.

We all know how dynamic of a player George can be at times, but the reality is he shrunk in the biggest moment for the Clippers this year.

Fortunately for George, he’s still in the prime of his career and can prove all his doubters wrong with a bounce-back season in 2021.