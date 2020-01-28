2 NBA Players Have Now Changed Their Number For Kobe

We’ve seen calls for the NBA to retire Kobe Bryant’s No.’s 8 and 24 league-wide in the wake of his death. Already, a pair of NBA players are ditching their chosen numbers to honor the late legend.

Earlier today, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie announced he was changing his number from No. 8 to No. 26. Dinwiddie didn’t want to wear one of Bryant’s numbers, as the two were close.

Dinwiddie acknowledged the switch on Twitter, providing some more insight into why he chose 26 as his new digits. It looks like it has to do with his and his son Elijah’s birthdays.

Elijah was born on April 20, while Spencer was born on April 6.

We often search for meaning in numbers. And yes you guys have caught a lot of the obvious reasons… There’s one more tho, a person that I often speak about but hold private and most close to my heart. Elijah + Spencer = 20 + 6 Honor your ppl, love you son 🤙🏾 https://t.co/pVT630bk0F — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 28, 2020

Besides Dinwiddie, Orlando Magic forward Terrence Ross is turning in his No. 8 for No. 31, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Orlando’s Terrence Ross has changed his jersey number from No. 8 to No. 31 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who wore Nos. 8 and 24. League evaluating this case-by-case. https://t.co/go557WBieX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Ross and Dinwiddie are the first two of what we think will be several guys to stop (or start in some cases) wearing No. 8 or 24 to honor Bryant. Additionally, the Dallas Mavericks already announced they will retire the No. 24.

There are also petitions for the NBA to have Bryant replace Jerry West as the league’s silhouette logo, though that seems unlikely at this point.