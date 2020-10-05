2 Things Stood Out To LeBron After He Watched Game 3 Film

It was an ugly Sunday night for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. After watching the Game 3 film, LeBron thinks he knows why the Lakers lost to the Heat yesterday.

Two things stood out to LeBron after watching the Game 3 film: turnovers and defensive breakdowns. The turnovers in particular were a major issue in the fourth quarter of last night’s game.

“Our turnovers really killed us,” LeBron said on Monday, via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

LeBron turned the ball over a game-high eight times last night. Anthony Davis had five turnovers himself. There’s no doubt reducing turnovers will be a major focal point for Frank Vogel heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Despite LeBron’s uncharacteristic turnover numbers, he still came close to yet another triple double ( 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists) Sunday night. It was almost enough to spoil Miami’s upset bid. But sidekick Anthony Davis had one of his worst games of the playoffs.

AD was stifled by Kelly Olynyk and the Heat’s intense defensive attack. The Lakers forward scored just 15 points on nine shots and grabbed only five rebounds.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, had a historic showing, scoring 40 points on 14 of 20 shooting. He also had 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He joins LeBron and Jerry West as the only players in NBA history to notch a 40-point triple double in the NBA Finals.

Butler likely needs another heroic and historic performance to keep the Heat alive in the series. LeBron and the Lakers have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.