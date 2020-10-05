The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Things Stood Out To LeBron After He Watched Game 3 Film

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in Game 3.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs in transition during the first half against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was an ugly Sunday night for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. After watching the Game 3 film, LeBron thinks he knows why the Lakers lost to the Heat yesterday.

Two things stood out to LeBron after watching the Game 3 film: turnovers and defensive breakdowns. The turnovers in particular were a major issue in the fourth quarter of last night’s game.

“Our turnovers really killed us,” LeBron said on Monday, via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell

LeBron turned the ball over a game-high eight times last night. Anthony Davis had five turnovers himself. There’s no doubt reducing turnovers will be a major focal point for Frank Vogel heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Despite LeBron’s uncharacteristic turnover numbers, he still came close to yet another triple double ( 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists) Sunday night. It was almost enough to spoil Miami’s upset bid. But sidekick Anthony Davis had one of his worst games of the playoffs.

AD was stifled by Kelly Olynyk and the Heat’s intense defensive attack. The Lakers forward scored just 15 points on nine shots and grabbed only five rebounds.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, had a historic showing, scoring 40 points on 14 of 20 shooting. He also had 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He joins LeBron and Jerry West as the only players in NBA history to notch a 40-point triple double in the NBA Finals.

Butler likely needs another heroic and historic performance to keep the Heat alive in the series. LeBron and the Lakers have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.