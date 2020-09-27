2 Words Trending After LeBron James’ NBA Finals Appearance

Year 17.

Those two words were trending on social media on Saturday night following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James, in his 17th year in the league, clinched yet another NBA Finals berth, this one his first with the Lakers.

NBA fans can’t really put into words just how much LeBron has meant to the league over this past decade and a half. It’s simply incredible that in year 17, the Lakers star is still arguably the most-dominant player in the league.

James had 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the series-clinching victory.

Year 17 10 NBA Finals appearances for King James 👑 pic.twitter.com/kOgkdysIwZ — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 27, 2020

Age 35. Year 17. Best player in the league. pic.twitter.com/dmGF7OELPf — BATTLES NBA™ (@BattlesNBA) September 27, 2020

38-16-10. Close out game to win the West. Year 17. Greatness. pic.twitter.com/zKLYu84FeD — Jonathan Safir (@JonathanSafir) September 27, 2020

Only 2 Lakers players have scored 30+ pts, 15+ reb, and 10+ ast in a playoff game… LeBron James

James Worthy What a performance by King James in year 17!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/kUdzlNuY9b — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 27, 2020

James isn’t satisfied yet, though. He has one goal in mind: winning an NBA championship.

“Right now, it don’t mean s— unless I get it done,” James said of his 10th NBA Finals appearance to ESPN. “I got to get it done.”

The Lakers’ NBA Finals opponent has yet to be determined, but they’ll head into the series as the favorite either way.

Los Angeles will face either Boston or Miami in the NBA Finals. The Celtics trail the Heat, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 6 of that series is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday evening and will be televised on ESPN.