Packers Fan Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Aaron Rodgers Situation

It was just a few years ago that Anthony Davis effectively forced his way off of the New Orleans Pelicans to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the big Green Bay Packers fan isn’t thrilled with the situation playing out with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, it was widely reported that Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers is all but over. Barring drastic moves, which may include general manager Brian Gutekunst being fired, it seems unlikely that he plays in Green Bay next year, whether it is by trade or an abrupt retirement.

The Denver Broncos are the early clubhouse leader, after engaging with the team about a trade before the NFL Draft. The Packers have held firm that they have no intention of trading the league MVP. We’ll see if things change as Rodgers holds firm, the calendar flips to June. If Green Bay trades Rodgers after June 1, the team will save over $16 million in salary cap room.

Don’t bring this all up to Anthony Davis though. During a recent video game stream, he made that clear, though he did acknowledge the similarities to his own situation in New Orleans.

"Man, I don't wanna talk about Aaron Rodgers right now. Come on chat, don't do that to me. I thought we were better than that. If anybody understands, y'all know I understand." Anthony Davis on Aaron Rodgers wanting out of the Green Bay Packers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1h3UAsKWdg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2021

“Man, I don’t want to talk about Aaron Rodgers right now, yo,” Davis said on the stream. “C’mon chat, don’t do that to me chat. I thought we were better than that man.

“You all know how I feel about that. But if anybody understands, chat, you know I understand.”

Davis, a Chicago native, is a major Packers fan. Last year, he wore an Aaron Rodgers jersey to a Packers-Seattle Seahawks game at Lambeau Field, and had the chance to embrace the superstar quarterback.

Anthony Davis has arrived and he’s wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey #SEAvsGB #Packers pic.twitter.com/d243kflPox — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) January 12, 2020

.@AntDavis23 puts on the championship belt in the 1️⃣2️⃣ jersey. pic.twitter.com/xTMI1fDnJz — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) January 12, 2020

📸 MI NUEVA FOTO FAVORITA. Aaron Rodgers x Anthony Davis The Mustache x The Brow#GoPackGo #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/ph9gr5DBlO — KEVMANIA (@K3VMA) January 12, 2020

If the Green Bay Packers wind up losing Rodgers, Anthony Davis will be right there with the rest of us Packers fans mourning the move. Of course, he can relate a bit more to where Rodgers is coming from than most.

