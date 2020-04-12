Adam Morrison Reveals Incredible Gift Kobe Bryant Gave Him

Adam Morrison only played with Kobe Bryant for a short period of time, but the late legend made a lasting impression on the former Gonzaga star during their brief tenure as teammates.

Morrison and Bryant played together in LA during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The Lakers won back-to-back titles during those years, but it was something Bryant did off the court that resonated with Morrison.

In a recent appearance on the Rejecting the Screen podcast, Morrison revealed that at the time, he was “depressed” about how his career had turned out. It was at that time he got a text from Robert Lara, a member of Lakers security who was good friends with Bryant.

Lara asked for Morrison’s address because he had a package for him, which turned out to be a gift from Bryant.

‘I get the package, and it’s an autographed jersey from Didier Drogba. I’m a Chelsea fan and he’s my favourite player,” Morrison said, via ChelseaFC.com. “It was from Kobe. A game-worn jersey, signed by Didier Drogba, ‘To Adam, Best Wishes’. I always thought Kobe made a phone call, which would be fine, still cool as anything, unbelievable.”

Adam Morrison was out of the league, but Mamba still had his back 🙏 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/8S80KOoIO2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2020

What an incredible gesture from Bryant. We often hear about how demanding he was to play with, so it is cool to find out about stories like this.

Clearly, Morrison never forgot how the gift made him feel either.