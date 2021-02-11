NBA World Reacts To Alex Caruso’s All-Star Vote Totals

The NBA released a second batch of fan vote returns for the league’s upcoming All-Star Game.

With dominant starts to the season, players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Bradley Beal led the way in early voting. However, everyone’s eyes trickled to the bottom of the list, which revealed a shocking vote-getter: Alex Caruso.

The Los Angeles Lakers role player crept up to 10th among Western Conference guards, earning 214,997 votes in the latest release. Caruso finds himself on a list alongside the other great players in the game, trailing stars like CJ McCollum and Chris Paul by just a few thousand tallies.

Although it’s a nice gesture, probably driven by loyal Lakers fans, the 26-year-old isn’t exactly deserving of an All-Star nod. Even so, the NBA world reacted with mixed emotions after seeing Caruso’s name on the latest list.

Lakers Twitter, how many RTs can we get for our guy Alex Caruso? 🤔 1 RT = 1 VOTE@ACFresh21 x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TceXf60EaW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 11, 2021

Alex Caruso has moved in to the top 10 in All-Star voting in the West backcourt pic.twitter.com/JsRdppOIhy — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 11, 2021

He’s baaack… Alex Caruso jumps into rankings for All-Star voting among Western Conference guards. He is 10th with 214,997 votes. LeBron James leads all NBA players (and West frontcourt) with 4.37 million votes. Anthony Davis is 4th in West frontcourt with 2.33 million votes. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) February 11, 2021

Alex Caruso 💀💀 the nba community is something else — Jashan Dhillon (@JashanD19378588) February 11, 2021

Fox is also behind the GOAT, Alex Caruso, and CJ McCollum, who has played in only 13 games this season. This is only one factor in picking the starters and Fox isn't going to be picked ahead of Steph, Dame or Luka to start. No need to get worked up, let's see what the coaches say — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 11, 2021

Not shockingly, Caruso isn’t the only Lakers player on the list. LeBron James and Anthony Davis found themselves in the top-5 of Western Conference frontcourt vote-getters. Los Angeles looks to be carrying momentum from last fall’s title run, racing out to a 20-6 start.

Caruso does sit fairly far behind the top vote-getters, which means his chance at climbing the ladder among Western Conference guards is pretty low. Fans also only account for 50 percent of the total vote, with players making up 25 percent and the media handling the rest. While Lakers faithful might try to push Caruso through, the other groups probably won’t be so forgiving.

Although he might nor actually be an All-Star when all is said and done, Caruso is having a nice year. In just over 18 minutes per game, he’s averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals. The 26-year-old guard turned himself into a reliable option during last year’s Bubble Playoffs and seems to be continuing that trend in 2021.

The NBA All-Star game will take place in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7. Fans can submit their votes daily through Feb. 16.